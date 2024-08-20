It’s been just a few months since a Italian student, Irene Cecchinipronounced in front of Russian President Vladimir Putin the neologism «impatriatsja», which means moving to Russia “on the basis of shared cultural values”. Yesterday, the 23-year-old’s proposal to facilitate immigration for those fleeing the liberal policies of the West acquired the force of a presidential decree. Putin signed a decree on “humanitarian support” that makes it easier to obtain residence permits for foreigners who “share traditional Russian spiritual and moral values.”

Those who express a desire to settle in the Russian Federation on the basis of non-acceptance of the “destructive neoliberal ideological guidelines” imposed by some governments will be granted a temporary residence permit. without having to go through the immigration quota process and without having to take the language and history exam required for economic migrants.

The new facilities will not be for everyone: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will draw up a list of countries that “impose destructive neoliberal ideological lines that contradict traditional values”. Foreigners and stateless persons will be able to receive three-month single-entry visas to travel to Russia and apply for a residence permit for ideological reasons. Most of the provisions will come into force as early as September 1st.but the government has one month to fully implement the decree.

In essence, the decree does not differ much from the proposal put forward in March by Irene Cecchini in front of the audience of the forum “Strong Ideas for New Times”: “to allow foreigners who share our values ​​and who dream of moving to Russia to do so quickly.” The student explained that nowadays many people who do not share the promotion of non-traditional values, such as “homosexuality and gender transition” find themselves “in an unfriendly context.”

Against the backdrop of an increasingly heated geopolitical confrontation with what Moscow calls the “collective West”, In domestic politics, the government has paid more attention to the demands of supporters of so-called traditional valueswhich now represent an important distinctive identity element in opposition to globalist tendencies.