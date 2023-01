Russia and Belarus Strengthen Alliance Amid Ukraine War | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL METZEL/KREMLIN/SPUTNIK

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a proposed agreement with Belarus on Tuesday (31) for the creation and operation of joint military training centers.

The instruction for the Ministry of Defense of Russia is to dialogue with the counterpart body in Belarus with the participation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and sign an agreement to create the centers.

One of the main objectives of the proposal is to unify training and increase the combat skills of the Russian and Belarusian military, in addition to exchanging experiences in the use of weapons, military and special equipment, among others.

Russia and Belarus have been working together in recent years in the military sector. In October 2022, the President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko, announced the creation on the territory of his country of a joint military grouping with Russia.