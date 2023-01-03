President Putin signed a decree on offsetting one day of military service in the NVO zone for two

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which one day of service of the military and the National Guard in the zone of special military operation (SVO) will be counted as two. This is reported in documentpublished on Tuesday, January 3, on the official Internet portal of legal information.

“To count military personnel and persons with special police ranks who are (passed) military service in the troops of the National Guard of the Russian Federation, performing (performing) tasks, in the length of service for assigning a pension on preferential terms,” the decree says.

It is clarified that one day of completing tasks will be counted as two, and the time spent on treatment in medical institutions after being wounded, injured or shell-shocked will be counted “at the rate of one month of military service for two months.”

Earlier it was reported that Putin signed a decree on additional social guarantees for servicemen participating in a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. The document states that five million rubles will be transferred to the families of those who died during the SVO. The wounded will be paid three million rubles each.