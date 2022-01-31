Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the idea of ​​the Minister of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko to replace imprisonment for a number of prisoners in colonies with forced labor. About it reported on the Kremlin website.

According to the head of the Ministry of Justice, at the moment this measure can be applied to 100,000 people. The advantage of such a measure is that people can work, receive money and prepare for a free life. This will be beneficial for the budget, as the convicts will actually pay for their maintenance themselves, Chuichenko emphasized.

According to the Ministry of Justice, in Russia in 2000, 1.06 million people were in prison, in 2021 – 483 thousand, of which 109 thousand are in pre-trial detention.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed with the idea of ​​introducing the post of deputy head of the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), which will begin the creation of a probation service. The head of the Ministry of Justice Konstantin Chuichenko came up with the corresponding initiative.