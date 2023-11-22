Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a draft agreement with Venezuela on strategic partnership and cooperation. Corresponding document published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The agreement will be signed by the leaders of the two countries.

“We consider it appropriate to sign the agreement provided for by this order at the highest level,” the document says.

It is noted that the head of state accepted the corresponding proposal from the Russian Foreign Ministry, agreed upon with other executive authorities of the country.

Earlier, on November 16, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil Pinto told Izvestia that the republic will continue cooperation with Russia in the military sphere. According to the minister, since the beginning of the 2000s, the countries have been confidently developing relations in this area.

On the same day, Pinto held a joint press conference with his Russian colleague Sergei Lavrov, during which he emphasized that Venezuela would continue cooperation with the Russian Federation despite Western sanctions and attempts by Western countries to undermine the sovereignty of both states.

Lavrov, in turn, noted that Russia and Venezuela agreed to expand trade and economic ties between the countries, as well as expand contacts between business circles. He stressed that Russia will support Venezuela in protecting its national sovereignty.