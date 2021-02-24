Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law to increase fines for insubordination to security officials, including during rallies. The document was published on Wednesday, February 24, at the official portal legal information.

Fines for citizens for repeated disobedience to police officers, Rosgvardia, FSB, Ministry of Defense and FSIN will be from 10 to 20 thousand rubles, arrest up to 30 days and compulsory work for up to 200 hours are also provided.

For one-time insubordination, citizens face a penalty in the amount of two to four thousand rubles, or administrative arrest for up to 15 days. It is about disobeying the demands of the security forces, not only at public events. In addition, the law introduces a new type of punishment – compulsory work for up to 120 hours.

Also, the new law provides for fines for violating the procedure for collecting and spending funds for organizing a public event and the rules for reporting this. Citizens can lose a maximum of 20 thousand rubles, officials – 40 thousand rubles, legal entities – 200 thousand rubles.

The State Duma adopted this law on February 10, and on February 17 it was approved by the Federation Council. In the Kremlin, commenting on the legislative initiative, they noted that law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear.