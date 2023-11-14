Putin approved clarifications to the procedure for holding presidential elections in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin approved amendments to the law on elections of the head of state. The document clarifies a number of provisions regarding the presidential election procedure.

Amendments will be made to the law “On the elections of the President of the Russian Federation”. They relate to the work of the media, campaign resources, as well as voting in regions where martial law is in effect.

Photo: Marina Moldavskaya / Kommersant

Filming at polling stations and candidates’ criminal records

The adopted law clarifies the rules for photo and video filming at polling stations in military units: it can only be carried out by persons who have the legislative right to do so, while violation of the secrecy of voting and control over the choice of voters is unacceptable. Filming in areas located in military units must be agreed upon with the unit commander.

The amendments will also establish rules according to which a registered candidate, if he has a criminal record, will have to provide information about it in writing. In addition, the amendments establish a maximum cost for the production of propaganda materials – this is two percent of the subsistence level per unit of production.

According to the document, presidential elections can be held even if martial law is introduced in the territory of any region. The document also provides for the procedure for holding elections if martial law is declared after the decision on elections is made.

The date of the Russian presidential elections will be announced in December

Senators approved clarifications to the election bill on November 8. According to Andrei Klishas, ​​this draft change is a targeted adjustment of the system, which was necessary under existing legislation.

According to sources, the Federation Council may announce the date of the Russian presidential elections on December 13. Presumably, they could be appointed for March 17, 2024. The Federation Council must decide to call elections no earlier than 100 days and no later than 90 days before voting day.

Photo: Vasily Deryugin / Kommersant

Putin has not yet decided to participate in the elections

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Putin has not yet made a decision on participating in the upcoming elections. “It is clear that this topic is increasingly attracting the attention of political scientists and specialists. So far no decisions have been made in this regard. It is clear that the time for the announcement is approaching,” he said.

The Kremlin representative assured that he would inform the head of state about the decision.