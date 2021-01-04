Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved a plan of action by the authorities in case dangerous infectious diseases are brought into Russia. Relevant decree published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

Within three months, the government should develop a unified algorithm for interaction between departments and regions to prevent emergencies associated with the introduction of dangerous infections from abroad. In accordance with the new procedure, Rospotrebnadzor can establish one of three possible levels of risk.

The first will be introduced if a dangerous disease is detected on the territory of foreign states with a threat of spread; the second – when isolated cases and local foci in Russia are detected; the third – when it is detected on the territory of one or several Russian regions.

The plan defines the actions of various agencies at each level of threat. In addition, a coordination council is being formed under the government, which is empowered to create an operational headquarters on the proposal of Rospotrebnadzor.