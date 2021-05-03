Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a list of instructions for the government following his message to the Federal Assembly on April 21. About it reported Kremlin.

The list contains a total of 18 items. Most of the instructions were addressed to the Cabinet of Ministers, but recommendations are sent, among other things, to other authorities and regions.

The President, in particular, until June 1, expects a report from the government on the provision of funding for the implementation of the measures noted in the message. The head of state also asked the All-Russian Popular Front to monitor the implementation of orders. A report on this topic is expected from the movement until August 1.

As noted TASS, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin reported that three days after the message, almost everything that the president spoke about was formalized into bills and draft regulatory legal acts.

Putin addressed a message to the Federal Assembly on April 21. It became the 27th in the modern history of Russia and the 17th for the current president of the country. In particular, the Russian leader announced a one-time payment to families with school-age children in the amount of 10 thousand rubles. The President also promised to establish payments to needy pregnant women in the amount of 6,350 rubles a month and payments for children from single-parent families.