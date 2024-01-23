During the “Family and Loved Ones” forum, President Putin launched the Year of the Family in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the Year of the Family. The ceremony took place at the International Exhibition and Forum “Russia”, where the “Family – Loved Ones” forum is taking place.

“I welcome you to the All-Russian Family Forum, which kicks off the Year of the Family. It is a natural continuation of the year of the teacher and mentor,” Vladimir Putin greeted the forum participants.

As the head of state noted, the main purpose of the family is the birth of children, continuation of the family, and therefore the continuation of the people and their centuries-old history.

Putin praised the role of large families

Putin called large families the backbone of the country. He pointed out that in such families traditional values ​​are brought up – the qualities on which Russia rests: respect for elders, love and care for younger ones, hard work and “everything that is connected with this organism “family”.”

The Russian leader also compared the country to a “family of families.” “I will say more: Russia is truly a huge family, one might say, a family of families. After all, people of different nationalities have lived here for centuries in peace and harmony, and the diversity of their cultures, languages, and customs does not divide, no, but, on the contrary, unites Russia,” the head of state noted.

We have common values ​​of a large, friendly family, they make us stronger, more confident and united Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Any difficulties can be overcome when such a huge country is united, and any goals can be achieved when we are all together, the president is confident. “When wonderful children like ours grow up in a large family with many children, where they always help and support,” Vladimir Putin emphasized.

The status of a large family has been approved in Russia

On January 10, the president said that he was glad that the fashion for large families had been established in Russia. He pointed out the importance of reviving the tradition of large families and called for maximum attention to strengthening family values. Putin instructed to quickly establish the status of large families at the federal level, and on January 23 he already signed a corresponding decree.

The document secures the status of a large family in the country – a family raising at least three children. Such families are guaranteed benefits and payments in connection with the birth and upbringing of children and early assignment of old-age pensions to mothers. In addition, the Russian state undertakes to provide parents with vocational training and additional education, a discount on housing and communal services, and children with free prescription drugs, transportation, and school meals.

Also, large families will have a subsidy of 450 thousand rubles to pay off their mortgage. The subsidy can be used to repay the principal or interest on the loan.