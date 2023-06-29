Russian President Putin said he had no doubts about the support of the people during the June 24 rebellion

Russian President Vladimir Putin assessed the reaction of citizens to the attempted rebellion, which was organized by the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner Yevgeny Prigozhin. His words lead RIA News.

The politician, during a conversation with the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, said that he had no doubts about the support of citizens.

There is no person in Dagestan who would not support the decisions of the leadership of the Russian Federation, which were adopted on June 24 this year Sergei Melikov Head of Dagestan

The Russian leader replied that he “did not doubt what the reactions would be in Dagestan and throughout the country.”

Also, the press secretary of the head of state, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Russian army and people rallied around the president during the rebellion.

The army, the people – everyone was next to the president Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

Putin in Dagestan

On June 28, the President arrived in Dagestan during the celebration of Eid al-Adha, one of the main Muslim holidays.

The Russian leader was seen wearing black clothes. The picture published online shows that the head of state is dressed in a suit consisting of classic trousers and a jacket. In addition, the president appeared in a black short-sleeved shirt and shoes of the same shade. Among other things, he tried on sunglasses.

It is known that Putin visited the ancient Derbent fortress Naryn-Kala. The President also came to the fountain, opened in the park named after Nizami Ganjavi in ​​Derbent, Dagestan, where local residents greeted him with enthusiastic exclamations.

The head of state went to the park after holding a meeting on tourism development. At the fountain, a large crowd of people were waiting for the Russian leader, who greeted him with applause. They asked questions and also tried to shake hands with Putin and take pictures with him.

It is also known that the politician watched the show in a park in Derbent, after which he remembered a conversation with businessman Suleiman Kerimov.

I remember our conversation several years ago, when Suleiman approached <...> I say: take care of your homeland <...> from the bottom of my heart Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Tourism development

Putin said that the development of infrastructure for both domestic and inbound tourism in the country is progressing at a good pace. He announced this during a meeting on the development of tourism, which was held in Dagestan.

According to him, it is important not to deviate from the intended goals and plans. He added that it is necessary not only to control the timing, but also the quality of solving the tasks.

The head of state noted that this concerns the construction of roads, the expansion of checkpoints, the commissioning of capital and prefabricated modular hotels.

Putin also noted that several decisions on the development of tourism in Russia have not yet been implemented, in particular, the exemption of tour operators from paying VAT.

I know that the relevant draft law has been prepared by the government, it is important to consider and adopt it before the end of the current spring session of parliament Vladimir Putin President of Russia

In addition, the politician spoke about investment conditions for the tourism industry. According to him, one must be sure that they will be used. “And if they are not used, then the property should be returned to the original owners,” he said.

The President also instructed to launch electronic visas in the near future for the most popular destinations for tourists who plan to enter Russia.

Sea resorts

Putin called for the development of year-round seaside resorts in Russia so that conditions would exceed world standards in terms of price and quality.

The bar here must be set as high as possible, ambitious, so that the conditions for recreation for our citizens in terms of price and quality are not inferior to the best world standards, but rather, as we have repeatedly said about this, surpass them. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

According to him, one of the promising tasks is large-scale projects to create year-round seaside resorts designed to receive at least ten million people a year.