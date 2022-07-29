Putin appreciated Khusnullin’s proposal on housing certificates for residents of the DPR and LPR

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, proposed creating housing certificates for the purchase of apartments for residents of Donbass who do not want to restore old housing. This is reported RIA News.

The President of Russia appreciated the idea and added that such certificates could be extended not only to residents of the DNR, but also to the LNR.