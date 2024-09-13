Zeynalova, appointed ambassador to Mauritius, announces end of career as journalist

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new ambassador to the Republic of Mauritius. The head of state has approved journalist and TV presenter Irada Zeynalova for this position, according to a decree published on the website of the official publication of legal acts.

To appoint Zeynalova Irada Avtandilovna as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Mauritius Decree of the President of Russia

By another decree, the president dismissed Konstantin Klimovsky from this post. The 58-year-old diplomat had served as Russia’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the small island state in the Indian Ocean since September 2017.

Zeynalova announced the end of her journalistic career

After her appointment, the TV presenter announced that she had decided to end her journalistic career.

I won’t be a journalist anymore. On Sunday I’ll say goodbye to my TV viewers. I probably have the most loyal TV viewers in the world. Irada Zeynalova TV presenter, new Russian ambassador to Mauritius

Zeynalova will conduct final broadcast on NTV on September 15. According to her, this will be a gesture of gratitude to the team, viewers and the TV channel, which once supported her and believed in her in a difficult moment. She also expressed hope that she will justify the trust in her new position.

Actress Yana Poplavskaya named the president’s decree unexpected, and also supported the presenter after her appointment and wished her luck. “Ir, we will definitely come to visit you so that you don’t get bored there,” she wrote.

The appointment of Zeynalova as ambassador to Mauritius was discussed in the spring

Reports that Zeynalova was planned to be appointed ambassador to Mauritius were spread in the media at the end of May. At that time, it was claimed that the journalist was graduating from the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry and this was connected with her imminent appointment to the post of ambassador.

The journalist herself then denied this in a conversation with RIA Novosti information about a possible appointment to the post of ambassador of an African country, recalling that she works as an NTV presenter. “I am an NTV presenter, if you are interested in anything about Africa, watch the program at 19 every Sunday,” she noted.

Meanwhile, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova confirmedthat Zeynalova received a second degree from the Diplomatic Academy and expressed confidence that it would be useful to her.

Zeynalova’s programs and reports were watched by millions of Russians

Irada Zeynalova was born on February 20, 1972. She graduated from the Moscow State Technological University, majoring in engineering and technology. After graduating, she completed an internship in the United States. She began working in television journalism in 1997. At first, she worked as an editor on the Vesti program, then began filming reports for the Vesti Nedeli program on the Rossiya TV channel.

In 2003, the journalist left for Channel One. There, Zeynalova worked as a correspondent for the programs “Novosti”, “Vremya” and “Other News”. In particular, she led reports on the day of the explosions in the Moscow metro in 2004 and 2010, and on the days of the terrorist attack at the Beslan school. In addition, she worked during the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy, the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, UK, and the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. From 2012 to 2016, she hosted the Sunday edition of the “Vremya” program on Channel One.

In 2016, Zeynalova moved to the NTV channel and became the host of her own information and analytical program, “Weekly Results with Irada Zeynalova,” which aired on Sundays.