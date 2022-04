Russian President Vladimir Putin replaced the commander of the country’s military operations in the Ukraine war. According to the BBC, the troops will now be commanded by General Alexander Dvornikov, who led operations in the Syrian war between 2015 and 2016.

According to Russian sources heard by the BBC, the expectation is that the new commander will improve coordination between the different groups of troops in Ukraine. “This commander has extensive experience in operations in Syria. Therefore, we expect the overall command and control to improve,” commented one of the sources.

The aim is to correct mistakes in the operation in Ukraine – this week, the Kremlin admitted “significant losses” in the war, and in late March, Russian troops withdrew from the Kiev region after weeks of unsuccessful attacks on the capital. The official justification was that the war efforts would be concentrated in eastern Ukraine.

A BBC source reported that there is also a political motivation in the exchange, as Putin plans to declare victory in Ukraine by May 9, the day Russia celebrates its triumph over Germany in the Great Patriotic War, as Russians call the Second. World War.

Russian intervention was decisive for dictator Bashar al-Assad’s turn in the civil war in Syria. Human Rights Watch pointed out in a 2018 report that Russia, Iran and the Syrian government have carried out “deliberate and indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian facilities, impeded access to humanitarian aid, used famine as a tactic of war and provoked the forced displacement of Syrians in violation of international law”.