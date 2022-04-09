Russian troops have withdrawn from the outskirts of kyiv and Chernigov, as well as from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and the town of Sumy. The entire northern part of Ukraine is now freed from invaders. But Russia maintains its positions in the east and southeast. The Ministry of Defense announced on March 25, just a month after the start of the war, that efforts would henceforth be directed in the direction of achieving the priority objective now: “the liberation of Donbas”.

However, half a month has passed and progress is not being significant. The port city of Mariupol continues to resist. In addition, the Russian forces have suffered heavy casualties, recognized even by the Kremlin, during the various offensives launched so far and also during the partial withdrawal. So, according to sources consulted by the British network BBC, the president, Vladimir Putin, has decided to “reorganize” the troops and put a new commander in chief, General Alexander Dvórnikov, at the head of the military intervention.

According to the Pentagon, Russia retains about 80-85% of the combat capability it had before the invasion. The US Military Department maintains that Moscow is currently trying to recruit 60,000 more soldiers. Intelligence from Western countries and Ukraine indicates that Russian units are concentrated in the Donbas and Kharkov region to try to launch attacks and try to surround the Ukrainian Army in the east. Even a massive attack on Kharkov is not ruled out.

May 9



In the same report consulted by the BBC on the appointment of Dvórnikov and his new tasks to be carried out, it is emphasized that the new commander-in-chief’s mission is “to achieve some kind of success in Ukraine before May 9”, the date on which Putin will go as every year to the great parade in Moscow’s Red Square to celebrate the anniversary, in this case the 77th, of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

Dvornikov has so far led Russia’s Southern Military Region, which includes the Crimean Peninsula annexed in 2014, and it is emphasized that he gained significant combat experience by leading the actions of the Russian Army in Syria. It is estimated that such baggage will serve to achieve a better “coordination” of the troops, which, apparently, have been acting until now in a disorganized and independent manner on each of the fronts.

IN ITS CONTEXT: 6,600 evacuated through humanitarian corridors.

The Ukrainian authorities reported this Saturday that in the last hours around 6,600 civilians have been evacuated through humanitarian corridors. Eight buses were held for 24 hours by Russian troops near Melitopol.

Moscow bans fifteen humanitarian organizations.

The Russian Ministry of Justice has decided to revoke the registration of fifteen “widely recognized” humanitarian organizations such as Human Rights Watch or Amnesty International, whose foreign representatives will be expelled from the country for “violations of the law.” The European Union immediately condemned the measure. “Nothing in its activities, focused on protecting the rights and freedoms of citizens, justifies such a step,” it laments in a statement. “The Russian political leadership continues to deny the population their freedom of expression and freedom of thought,” he added.

NATO countries redouble the supply of weapons.

NATO countries have accelerated the supply of weapons to Ukraine before the great battle that is coming in the coming weeks in the Donbas region, with the sending of tanks as a major objective to prepare kyiv for the new war phase.

15,000 disappeared and more than twenty hospitals destroyed.

The Ukrainian government denounced this Saturday that 15,000 people are missing and that more than twenty hospitals have been destroyed since the beginning of the Russian invasion. The figure was provided by the Ombudsman, Ludmila Denisova. “We have only counted cases with identified names and the last place they were seen,” she noted. Likewise, the Minister of Health, Viktor Liashko, denounced that the Russian attacks have destroyed 307 medical centers and destroyed 21 hospitals. “They cannot be rebuilt and new ones will have to be erected in their place,” he said.

Russian troops entered Chernobyl areas with extreme contamination.

The Russian military forces that controlled the region of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant for more than a month camped with little precaution in the most contaminated areas and carried radioactive particles to the buildings used for their accommodation without taking the necessary decontamination measures. Studies carried out by the Ukrainian authorities after recovering the area have revealed that the military were in what is known as the Red Forest, the most contaminated area as a result of the 1986 nuclear accident, and then returned without carrying out adequate cleaning.

However, the BBC sources predict that if Russia does not change the military tactics that have so far prevented the troops from achieving success on the battlefield, even with their numerical superiority, their Ukrainian adversaries will continue to maintain their high combat effectiveness. “by acting more intelligently, maneuverably and unpredictably and by being able to deliver unexpected attacks.” Putting an end to this situation is the main task that Putin seems to have entrusted to this general.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar also believes that a change in tactics is about to take place. In her opinion, «Russia had certain plans before the start of the war, but since they did not work, now it is forced to change them at great speed». Malyar believes that “the occupiers are establishing new directions of attack and calculating the weak points of the Ukrainian defense. They didn’t expect it. Our defense has been more intellectual than forceful. “But now, Russia is prolonging the war in an attempt to right the wrongs that were done,” she said.

Russia is estimated to have just under 100 battalions or tactical groups available to carry out operations once relocations resume. It would be a “significant” force, according to the report, though it would be of little use without a radical change in tactics. “There are contradictions in the military logic between the proper training of the forces to intensify the operation in Donbas, the potential use of more appropriate tactics, the lessons learned from the recent failed operations, and the political need to accelerate the operation as quickly as possible. », affirm the anonymous sources of the BBC, also warning that «without a modification of their tactics (…) it will be difficult to achieve even those new more limited objectives that have been set».