The head of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has appointed Andrey Stolyarov Acting Head of the federal territory “Sirius”, the decree was published on the portal of legal information.

The decree came into force on January 30.

Since 2019, Stolyarov has been the general director of the Sirius Foundation. Previously, he worked in the Moscow Telecommunications and Media Committee and as Deputy Prefect of the Northern Administrative District of the capital.

Recall that the urban-type settlement Sirius was created in Sochi in the Imeretinskaya lowland in February last year. In the area where the settlement appeared, there is a social infrastructure that was previously built for the Olympic Games. It is planned that the settlement will become a new business and leisure center of Sochi and will attract tourists.

Earlier it was reported that “Sirius” will consist of independent public authorities. They will be entrusted with separate powers of federal and regional authorities, as well as powers of local self-government bodies.