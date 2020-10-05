Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Sergei Melikov Acting Head of Dagestan. This was reported on Monday, October 5 press service The Kremlin.

“I decide <...> to appoint Melikov Sergey Alimovich as the interim Head of the Republic of Dagestan until the person elected as the Head of the Republic of Dagestan takes office,” the message says.

On September 29, RBC reported that the head of Dagestan, Vladimir Vasiliev, may soon leave his post due to health problems. Melikov, in turn, is seen as a replacement for the post of head of the republic.

Sources of “RIA Novosti” in the government of Dagestan denied rumors about Vasilyev’s resignation, but no official comments on this topic have been made so far.

In 2018, the Parliament of the Republic of Dagestan elected Vasiliev as the head of the region for a period of five years, 77 deputies out of 86 present voted for his candidacy.

The news is supplemented