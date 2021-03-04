Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed General Sergei Korolev as First Deputy Director of the FSB. This is reported by RBC with reference to two sources.

Prior to that, Korolev was the head of the FSB Economic Security Service, previously he was the head of the FSB’s Internal Security Directorate.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, the decree on the appointment was signed on February 24 during the board of the FSB with the participation of the head of state.

The resignation of the previous first deputy director of the FSB, General of the Army Sergei Smirnov, became known on October 22. On October 12, he turned 70 years old – this is the age limit for civil service. Officially, the decree on his resignation was not published, the Kremlin also did not give comments on this matter.

In November 2020, the Federation Council approved a constitutional law on a new procedure for appointing the heads of the FSB and the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). According to the document, now the president, before his appointment, will consult on candidates for these positions with the upper house of parliament. Senators must, no later than a week, inform the head of state about the results of consideration of the submitted candidacy. In addition, the Federation Council will be able to hold consultations on the candidates proposed by the president for the positions of heads of power ministries – the Ministry of Defense, the FSB, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, as well as the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.