Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a one-time payment of 195,000 rubles to mobilized and contract servicemen. The corresponding document was published on the official Internet portal of legal information on Thursday, November 3.

“To establish for citizens of the Russian Federation called up for military service by mobilization in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, military personnel who served in the military by conscription in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, <...> other citizens of the Russian Federation (foreign citizens) who entered into a contract for military service during the period of the special operation in the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation for a period of one year or more, a lump sum payment in the amount of 195 thousand rubles, ”the statement says. decree.

As specified, the provisions of the document apply to legal relations that arose from September 21 of this year – the day when the Russian leader announced partial mobilization.

The exception is military personnel from among the cadets of military professional educational organizations, military organizations of higher education, which are supervised by the Ministry of Defense.

As early as October 19, the Russian leader stressed that payments to those mobilized should be timely, with strict observance of the amount of money. Putin added that Russia is proud of the citizens who have entered the military service and are fulfilling their duty to defend the fatherland.