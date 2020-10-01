Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new head of the Moscow City Court. It was 56-year-old Mikhail Ptitsyn. About it reported on the official Internet portal of legal information.

It follows from the decree of the head of state that Ptitsyn has been appointed for a 6-year term. The document comes into force on October 24, 2020.

On September 11, Olga Yegorova, who headed the Moscow City Court for 20 years, resigned. She also asked for the termination of the judge’s powers from 23 October. On August 21, the Higher Qualification Collegium of Judges of Russia approved Mikhail Ptitsyn’s candidacy for this position. The decision was taken unanimously. He was the only contender for the post of head of the Moscow City Court.

A possible reason for Yegorova’s departure is considered a difficult relationship with the chairman of the Supreme Court Vyacheslav Lebedev, from whom she received a negative response. Yegorova sought a new characterization, but the Supreme Court did not change its decision and supported Ptitsyn’s candidacy.

The nomination of Ptitsyn, head of the Southern District Military Court, became known on July 31. He started working in the judicial system in 1992. He was a judge of the 52nd military court of the Moscow military district, later became the chairman of the garrison military court in Balashikha.

Fast delivery of news – in the “Feed of the day” in Telegram