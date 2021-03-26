Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Senator Oleg Melnichenko to the post of Acting Governor of the Penza Region after the arrest and resignation of the former head of the region, Ivan Belozertsev. About it reported on the Kremlin website.

The decree comes into force from the date of its signing, March 26, 2021.

Belozertsev was dismissed on March 23 due to a loss of confidence. The day before, the Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested the former governor, who was detained on suspicion of a multimillion-dollar bribe. According to the investigation, Belozertsev received a bribe in the form of a Breguet watch, a car and 20 million rubles in cash. For this amount, he was supposed to help Boris Shpigel’s Biotech company to obtain a state contract for the supply of medicines to healthcare institutions in the Penza region.

Oleg Melnichenko served as chairman of the Federation Council committee on federal structure, regional policy, local government and Northern affairs. Prior to that, he was deputy presidential envoy in the Volga Federal District, then a deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Penza Region of the sixth convocation. Melnichenko is also a graduate of the second stream of the so-called “school of governors” – the program for training the personnel management reserve of the civil service.