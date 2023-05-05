Russian state television released a video of Putin, on Thursday evening, having a discussion with Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov.

Putin appeared and spoke with the minister, and they were separated by a small table, and there were many files on it, and the footage showed the Russian president discussing some written statements.

Russia accused Ukraine today of attempting to assassinate Putin in an attack by two drones on the Kremlin in Moscow and threatened to respond, and later accused the United States of being involved in the attack, but Washington denied its connection.

The Kremlin said that Putin was not in the Kremlin at the time of the attack, at dawn on Wednesday, but was present at his residence on the outskirts of Moscow in “Novo-Ogaryovo”, and was not harmed, and his schedule did not change.

According to Russian data: