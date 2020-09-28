Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians in connection with the coronavirus. The head of state said that the fight against the spread of infection continues. Live broadcast of his speech is conducted by the TV channel “Russia 24” on Youtube…

“The fight against the epidemic is not over, it continues. In no case should you relax, lose your vigilance. The risks remain, ”Putin said.

At the same time, he stressed that now much more is known about COVID-19. “The result of our common efforts depends on everyone, so that we do not have to resort to restrictive measures, like in the spring,” the President noted.

Earlier, the head of Rospotrebnadzor said that the Russians are not threatened with new restrictions if measures are taken to prevent infectious diseases. “Yes, of course, today the numbers are growing, and we assumed that they would grow, precisely because the virus behaves like a respiratory virus, in which an obvious seasonality is formed,” Anna Popova noted.

As of September 28, 8135 new cases of coronavirus infection in 84 regions were detected in Russia per day. Most of them were recorded in Moscow (2217), St. Petersburg (237) and the Moscow region (212). In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, the coronavirus has been confirmed in 1,159,573 people.