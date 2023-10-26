Home page politics

Felix Durach

The ongoing Ukrainian attacks on Crimea appear to be having an impact. Russia apparently has to accept the next defeat in the war.

Moscow – The Ukrainian government reports further progress in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the Russian Air Force is largely withdrawing from Crimea following repeated attacks by Ukrainian forces on airfields and military bases in the region on Wednesday evening (October 25).

Russia’s air force “flees” Crimea – Ukraine reports successes

“First the Russian Navy is fleeing, and now the Russian Air Force is fleeing,” said Zelenskyj about the situation in Crimea. He reiterated the promise that Ukraine would liberate all occupied territories. He also thanked the countries that have supported his country with longer-range weapons. ATACMS missiles supplied by the USA may also have been used in the attacks on the Russian positions in Crimea. It is believed that this took out several Russian helicopters and planes. However, this information cannot be independently verified.

If the Ukrainian government’s statements prove correct, it would be another serious setback for Russia’s forces in Crimea. Already at the beginning of October it appeared as if President Vladimir Putin had withdrawn significant parts of the Russian Black Sea Fleet from the port in Sevastopol. This included three submarines and two frigates, according to satellite images of the port obtained by The Wall Street Journal. However, the Kremlin has not yet officially confirmed this fleet withdrawal.

Losses for Russia after Ukrainian attacks in Crimea – “functional defeat”

For the Russian military, the withdrawal of the Black Sea Fleet appeared to be a consequence of the attack on the fleet’s headquarters in Sevastopol at the end of September. Ukrainian rockets had badly damaged the building. According to reports, several Russian naval officers were also killed. It was said that the Russian admiral and fleet commander Viktor Sokolov was among the victims. However, this information could not be independently verified. Shortly after the attack, Russian state media released video footage that allegedly showed Sokolov alive.

James Heappey, Britain’s Minister of State for Armed Forces, described the attacks as a “functional defeat” for the Russian Black Sea Fleet. He attributed this assessment to its importance for Kiev, comparable to the Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv in 2022.

Retaking Crimea, which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, is one of the stated goals of President Zelensky and the Ukrainian military leadership. In a speech on Tuesday, October 24, the Ukrainian leader stressed that it was only a matter of time before Ukraine gained full control of the peninsula. Zelensky explained that Ukraine had managed to continually weaken Russian air defense.

Putin is probably withdrawing troops from Crimea out of concern about Ukrainian missiles?

In addition, the Ukrainian president reported that Russia is currently planning to build a new naval base in the Abkhazia region on the Georgian coast. However, these reports cannot yet be independently confirmed. Although Abkhazia belongs to Georgia under international law, it considers itself an independent republic and is under the protection of Russia. For Zelensky, the establishment of a new base is a sign that Putin wants his fleet “as far away as possible from Ukrainian missiles and naval drones.”

The Russian Navy suffered a heavy loss shortly after the start of the Ukraine conflict. On the evening of April 13, 2022, the Moskva, the 187-meter-long flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, sank after being hit by two Ukrainian anti-ship missiles. However, Moscow said the ship caught fire after an ammunition explosion on board and subsequently sank.

