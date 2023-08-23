Home page politics

An amphibious landing ship of the Russian Navy drives past the Crimean Bridge in the Kerch Strait (symbol image). © IMAGO/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/SNA

The Ukrainian secret service reports an idiosyncratic protective barrier that Russia is apparently erecting for the Crimean bridge and accuses Moscow of an “intellectual crisis”.

Kerch Strait – The Kerch bridge to the annexed Crimean peninsula was repeatedly damaged during the Ukraine war – in July Kiev confirmed the use of sea drones. Now Russia is apparently sinking its own ferries to protect the structure. At least six ships should serve as an obstacle, reported the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service (GUR).

Russia sinks six ferries and erects barricades to protect Crimean Bridge

According to the GUR report, Russia intends to sink at least six ferries in front of the Kerch Bridge and erect barriers in between. The sinking of the second ship is currently being prepared, it said. This simple protective measure for the nineteen-kilometer bridge testifies to an “intellectual crisis of the military-political leadership” in Moscow, the secret service report continues. The statement did not say whether the protective barrier is suitable for stopping Ukrainian attacks by sea.

Around two weeks ago, the British Ministry of Defense had assessed Ukraine’s sea drones as a threat to Russia. The operations with the unmanned watercraft were “increasingly becoming an important part of modern naval warfare” and “could be used against weak points in Russia’s sea supply routes,” said a report from London in early August.

According to Ukrainian sources, the sea drones can transport more than 800 kilograms of explosives. The effect they have was shown by the attack in July, in which the roadway of the bridge was partially destroyed and the railway tracks were damaged. A traveler reported that the Russian tourists who went on summer vacation to Crimea via the connection were told that it was an “exercise”.

Kerch Bridge has military and symbolic value: Ukraine has already hit the building by other means

The bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia occupied in violation of international law, has a high symbolic value for both warring parties. Russian President Vladimir Putin personally inaugurated the road section in 2018, followed by the rail link the following year. From Kiev’s point of view, the bridge is illegal and the recapture of Crimea is one of the goals of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “Of course we will also liberate our Crimea,” the head of state promised his compatriots last year.

In addition, the land connection to the peninsula is of great military importance. The bridge serves as an important supply route to deliver military equipment and supplies to Russian soldiers. Even before Ukraine had naval drones, it was able to attack the Kerch Bridge. In October 2022, for example, a truck driving on the bridge exploded and partially damaged the structure. Last Wednesday, the head of the Ukrainian secret service SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, announced further deployments of sea drones: “I promise you, this will be a surprise, especially for our enemies”. (Bettina Menzel)