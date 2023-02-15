Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Does Putin have a secret rail network in Russia that only he can travel on privately? On an armored train? Russian journalists have proof of this.

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin is arguably one of the most feared men in the world right now – thanks to his brutal invasion of neighboring Ukraine, latent threats of nuclear weapons and hate speech against what he sees as a “degenerate” West.

But even the head of the Kremlin himself seems to live in constant fear, at least there are some indications and reports: The Russian president often sits meters away from the people he is talking to at overly long tables and allegedly has a taster to avoid poison attacks. There is also repeated speculation about doubles at public appearances. There are also rumors that Putin spends a large part of his time in the bunker.

Fear of putsch and assassination: Putin travels privately in the Ukraine war on a secret rail network

On Monday (February 13) it became known that Putin is also playing it safe when it comes to his favorite means of transport: since the start of the Ukraine war, he has been traveling within Russia mainly in an armored train, which is camouflaged in such a way that he is not attacked by the can hardly be distinguished from normal Russian trains. reported about it FR.de.

Like the investigative Russian media portal Project now also wants to have found out that there is even a secret rail network within Russia that was built especially for Putin and on which the president is transported exclusively. This is reported by the independent Russian news site meduza

Secret rail network for Putin? Here is a picture of the Russian President on a train in 2019. © Alexei Druzhinin/Imago

Incognito in the Ukraine war in an armored train: Putin’s secret train tracks lead to various residences

Putin’s secret rail network is said to have been built within the past ten years. They apparently lead to the various residences of the Russian President. Secret train stations are said to have been built especially for the President in several places in Russia.

Such a hidden train station is said to have existed near Putin’s residence Valday in the Novgorod region since 2019, including a helipad. It is said that there has been a “secret station” at Putin’s residence near Moscow since 2015. This emerged from satellite images that the investigative journalists examined. One of the secret tracks is also said to end near Putin’s summer residence in Sochi.

According to some experts, Putin’s security measures do not appear to be unfounded. Apparently it cannot be ruled out that a putsch is threatening from within his inner circle of power, a Russia expert recently explained. (smu)