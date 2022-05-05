Russian President Vladimir Putin apologized Thursday to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for statements by his foreign minister, who said that Adolf Hitler had “Jewish blood”, Bennett’s cabinet reported.

“The Prime Minister accepted President Putin’s apology for Lavrov’s comments and thanked him for clarifying the president’s vision of the Jewish people and the memory of the Holocaust”, the Benet press office said in a statement.

Sergey Lavro, Russian Foreign Minister. Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

The controversy began after an interview broadcast on Sunday by the Italian channel Rete4, the first in a European media since the Russian invasion began on February 24, in which Russian Foreign Minister Serguei Lavrov insisted on the infiltration of supposedly neo-Nazi sectors in Ukrainian institutions.

Lavrov claimed that the fact that Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky is of Jewish origin did not prevent him from leading a “neo-Nazi” regime, as Russia claims, which used that argument to invade Ukraine in February.

“I may be wrong, but Hitler also had Jewish blood,” the Russian official said.

Lavrov’s statements, which stated that the worst anti-Semites were Jews, provoked a reaction from the Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, who described those words as “unforgivable and unacceptable”, demanded an apology from all the victims of the Holocaust and summoned the ambassador Russian in Israel.

This exchange of statements has caused the most tense moment in relations between the two countries since the war in Ukraine began, on which the Israeli State has maintained a lukewarm position so as not to cloud the strategic alliance that both nations have in Syria, for the one in which Moscow allows Israel to bomb Iranian and Hezbollah militia positions.

Benet also proposed to his Russian counterpart various options for the evacuation of the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, the last stronghold of the Ukrainian resistance in that port city in southern Ukraine where it is estimated that more than 20,000 civilians have died.

That “humanitarian request” comes after Benet spoke Thursday with Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski, and Putin promised to allow the evacuation of civilians through a United Nations and Red Cross humanitarian corridor, according to the Israeli Prime Minister’s office. .

The Ukrainian president indicated on his Twitter account on Wednesday that he had also addressed Lavrov’s “scandalous and completely unacceptable comments” with Benet.According to the Kremlin, Putin spoke with Benet about “historical memory, the Holocaust and the situation in Ukraine,” without mentioning an apology.

Putin also sent a message to Israeli President Isaac Herzog this morning to “congratulate” him on Israel’s Independence Day, a gesture of relaxation after the controversy over Lavrov’s statements, who went so far as to accuse Israel of “supporting the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regime”.

“I am confident that Russian-Israeli relations based on the principles of friendship and mutual respect will continue to develop for the benefit of our peoples and for the strengthening of peace and security in the Middle East,” Putin said, according to the presidential office.

EFE and AFP

