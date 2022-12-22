President Putin explained the dynamics of the cancellation of the address to the Federal Assembly in 2022

The postponement of the announcement of the message to the Federal Assembly from 2022 to 2023 is explained by the dynamics of current events. This is how Russian President Vladimir Putin answered the question of Andrey Kolesnikov, a correspondent for the Kommersant newspaper, during a press approach after a meeting of the State Council on Youth Policy. The event will be broadcast on the official Telegram– Canal of the Kremlin.

“The question (…) is that the dynamics of events is very large, the situation is developing very dynamically, so it was difficult to fix the results and specific plans for the near future right at a particular moment in time,” the president said.

According to Putin, the message will be announced later, but he preferred not to specify the date. “We will do this at the beginning of the year,” the head of state said.

Earlier it was reported that Putin will not announce the message to the Federal Assembly in 2022. The press secretary of the head of state, Dmitry Peskov, specified that the Russian leader would announce the message next year, adding that Putin had no consultations on this matter with the Constitutional Court.