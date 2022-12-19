Putin said that Russia does not plan to “absorb” Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has no plans to “absorb” Belarus. His words lead TASS.

“Russia has no interest in absorbing anyone. It just doesn’t make sense today,” he said.

The Russian leader emphasized that there is no expediency in this. According to him, the spread of such rumors is an attempt by ill-wishers to slow down the integration process in order not to get competitors.

Earlier, on December 19, Putin arrived in Minsk for the first time in three years for talks with the leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko. The talks touched upon the topics of Russian-Belarusian integration. Its present and future will be discussed not only by the presidents, but also by members of the cabinets, ministers and heads of departments of the two countries.