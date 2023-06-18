Putin admitted that Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Zaluzhny may be outside Ukraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) Valeriy Zaluzhny may be abroad. This opinion was expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, answering the relevant question. A fragment of the conversation was published by journalist Pavel Zarubin in his Telegram-channel.

“I know. It seems to me that I know … It seems to me that he is abroad. But I could be wrong,” the head of state said.

Earlier, Politico convicted Valery Zaluzhny of personally preparing an operation to blow up the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines.

Svetlana Zhurova, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, believes that this scenario is very possible.

On May 30, the Russian Interior Ministry put Zaluzhny on the wanted list. The Commander-in-Chief is wanted under a criminal article for ill-treatment of prisoners of war or the civilian population.

In 2022, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called Kyiv’s experience of “killing Russians” a “religion”. Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky offered to encourage him with a special award named after the leader of Nazi Germany, Adolf Hitler.