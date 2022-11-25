Russian President Putin answered the question about mobilization with the phrase “no need, we have enough”

At a meeting with the mothers of servicemen participating in a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin answered a question about the continuation of mobilization measures. The meeting of the head of state is broadcast in the official Telegram– Canal of the Kremlin.

The soldier’s mother told the president that her other son was now 17 years old. “I think with horror that when he turns 18, this one will go [воевать]”, she told Putin.

The President assessed the need to continue the mobilization with one phrase: “No need, no need, we have enough.”

Putin also noted that it is time for the second son of the woman, who is now in the NVO zone, to return home, on vacation, since he and his colleagues “have already fought.”

The special operation in Ukraine began on February 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin called it the main task of protecting the inhabitants of Donbass. On September 21, partial mobilization began in Russia – on October 28, its completion was announced.