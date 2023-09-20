Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed this Wednesday that he accepted China’s invitation to participate next October in the “One Belt, One Road” forum, which seeks to revive the Silk Road, for which he will travel to China next month.

“I gladly accept the invitation of the Chinese president (Xi Jinping) to visit China within the framework of the event that promotes his project, which has already become an international brand: One Belt, One Road,” Putin said during a meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, and cited by the Kremlin.

The Russian president stressed that this project fully responds to the interests of Russia and China and “integrates our ideas of creating a broad Eurasian space.”

“We work in a fairly synchronized way in this sense,” he added.

The specific date of the forum has not been announced yet.

Putin also referred to the progress made in cooperation between both countries after the last visit of the Chinese president, the first trip of the head of state after his re-election.

“This was an important sign of trust and a sign of the high level of our relations. It is something we understand well. I must say that it was a successful visit. We see it from the results of our interaction,” he said.

The presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Xi visited Russia a few months ago. Photo: Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP

According to the Russian president, Moscow and Beijing start from “the same positions regarding the formation of a multipolar world and not one based on rules that no one has seen, that change every day according to the situation to favor those who invented this ridiculous formula.

For his part, Wang highlighted that “the contemporary world suffers tectonic movements, in the face of the changing and turbulent international situation, a process of formation of a multipolar world is unfolding, and an anti-globalist trend is observed.”

“Russia and China, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, advocate peace and development. A great responsibility falls on our shoulders,” he said.

EFE