The official announcement has arrived: Vladimir Putin will run in the presidential elections scheduled in Russia in just three months. And there are few who doubt his “re-election”. In a country where democratic freedoms have been eradicated, where the regime totally controls the mass media and almost all prominent opponents have been forced into exile or unjustly locked up in prison, political scientists predict a vote devoid of real electoral competition. But what is certainly noteworthy is the fact that Putin announced his candidacy on the sidelines of a solemn military ceremony, immediately after having awarded medals and orders of merit to several Russian soldiers who fought in Ukraine. In doing so, the Russian president has inevitably linked his candidacy to the bloody armed aggression that he himself ordered, presenting himself to voters as the leader of a country at war.

According to a video published by the Russian presidency, a group of soldiers and soldiers’ mothers approached Putin immediately after the awards ceremony in a sumptuous hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace. And it was at that moment that one of the leaders of the Donbass separatists, Colonel Artyom Zhoga, began to shower the Russian president with praise, urging him to run again. “Thanks to his actions, thanks to his decisions, we achieved freedom,” the officer said in a speech that was as short as it was full of rhetoric. “We need her, Russia needs her,” adds the colonel, identified by the Washington Post as “the commander of the ultranationalist Sparta battalion”. Putin responds with a tone that almost seems to want to reassure him. “I will not hide from you that I had different thoughts at different times,” says the Kremlin leader. “But now, you are right, it is time to make a decision: I will run for president of the Russian Federation.”

Announcing a presidential candidacy in this way, with a seemingly informal conversation, is certainly unusual. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assures that Putin’s exit was “completely spontaneous”. Some speculate that Zhoga caught Putin off guard. But many people think that in reality it was a scene prepared in advance by the regime and that the Kremlin’s propaganda leaves no room for improvisation, especially on such a delicate issue and in front of the cameras. According to Carnegie Russia expert Andrei Kolesnikov, quoted by the Guardian, “the elections” for Putin “are aimed at legitimizing his decision to invade Ukraine”. “Putin chose war and now war chooses Putin,” commented political scientist Tatiana Stanovaya for her part according to the Financial Times.

There was little doubt that Putin intended to run. His intentions were clear as early as 2020, when he basically changed the rules of the game in order to remain in the most important seat in Russian politics, where he sat for the first time on December 31, 1999. Almost a quarter of a century ago . A period of time in which – between presidency and premiership – he held power in his grip, gradually tightening the repression of all forms of dissent and dragging Russia into a true authoritarian drift. The 2020 constitutional reform served Putin to reset the count of years spent in the Kremlin and thus be able to circumvent the limit of two consecutive presidential terms. Now the Russian president will be able to run not only in the March elections, but also – in theory – in those of 2030 and, potentially, remain in power until the age of 83. If things were to go this way, Putin would surpass even the Soviet dictator Stalin, who ruled for three decades, in terms of years in power.

The next Russian presidential elections are scheduled for March 15-17. The vote was therefore spread over three days and in some regions it may also be possible to vote online: elements that raise fears of a lack of transparency and control over the vote.