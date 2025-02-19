After the conversations held on Tuesday in Riyadh by Russian and American diplomatic representatives, who ended without specifying the dates of a possible summit among the presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump nor the moment when negotiations must begin to end … To the war in Ukraine, the maximum Russian leader said Wednesday that “I will meet with Trump with pleasure and I think he would also like, but the encounter needs to prepare it.” He said he could not reveal when such a meeting can take place.

In his words, released by Russian public television during a visit to a drone factory in St. Petersburg, «the objective of the meeting between the United States and Russia in Riyadh was to raise mutual confidence level, without which it is impossible problems, including the Ukrainian crisis ». Putin positively valued the fact of the meeting in Riyad, stating that “there has been a result,” qualifying as “Friendly and very cozy” The meeting.

Referring to the previous era in relations with Washington, the Russian president said that “the mutual expulsion of Russian and American diplomats did not lead to anything good, the embassies could have been left with those in charge of cleaning.” On Tuesday in Riad it was agreed to restore the entire diplomatic system of both countries.

Likewise, referring to the complaints of Kiev and the European Union, the Kremlin head said that “no one is excluding Ukraine” from the peace negotiations, “there is no reason to react thus reacting to the meeting between Russia and the United States” in Saudi Arabia. He accused Europe of interference in the US presidential elections. «What have we seen during this electoral campaign? All European leaders, without exception, have intervened directly in the electoral process. They have even directly insulted one of the candidates, ”Putin deplored and also suggested that the continuous attacks of the Ukrainian army against Russian refiners” could not take place without Europe’s help. kyiv receives space intelligence from the West ».

In his appearance before the press, the first Russian president announced that the Russian troops “have managed Telegram. Putin also spoke of the need to address with the United States “the question of the expiration of the Start-3 Strategic Armament Limitation Treaty.”

Russian Foreign Minister Serguéi Lavrov, on the other hand, in an intervention against the deputies of the Duma (lower house of the Russian Parliament) said that his country “is in favor of continuing meetings with the United States to listen to each other. The movement towards the normalization of the relations between the Russian Federation and the United States in all directions begins (…) we need to “clean” the legacy of the Biden administration. We move away from the edge of the abyss in which we were.

Lavrov said that “Marco Rubio- his American counterpart- during negotiations with Russia in Riyad Yes they coincide, the parties must benefit ».

In this regard, the head of Russian diplomacy referred to the need to restore relationships at all levels, including economic and commercial, noting that “in Riyadh, the United States expressed interest in eliminating artificial obstacles to promising projects that They imply mutual advantages », in obvious allusion to sanctions. The Russian minister also spoke of the need to “create conditions for negotiations on strategic stability” with Washington, resuming conversations about disarmament. “The existing differences- between Russia and the US- should not lead to the confrontation or sinking of relationships,” he said. Finally, Lavrov made reference to Trump’s words that it was the Atlantic Alliance responsible for the situation leading to war in Ukraine, in his opinion, “he perfectly understands our position in relation to NATO.”

The first this Wednesday to react to the negotiations in Riyades was the spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitri Peskov, warning that “it will take your time to prepare the meeting” of Putin and Trump. He stressed that «it will first be necessary to revive and then restore relations between Russia and the United States. It is impossible to fix everything in a day in relations between countries ».

However, Peskov said Putin and Trump “maybe they could meet before the end of February or later.” The counselor of the Russian presidency, Yuri Ushakov, declared Tuesday in Riyadh that such a summit “is unlikely to take place next week (…) it is still difficult to talk about a specific date.” In any case, in the opinion of the presidential spokesman, in Riad “there was an important step to restore Russian-American relations,” which were, according to him, “what focused discussions.” «The Biden administration left our relationships in a deplorable state (…) a lot of work is left ahead, the first step has been taken, but it is too early to draw conclusions. The rhythm is very good, the mood is serious, the idea is to continue working. We will expect tangible results, ”explained Peskov.

Speaking of Ukraine, Peskov clarified that “the negotiator of the Russian part will be designated after the United States names its representative” and admitted that “decisions on the celebration of elections in Ukraine cannot be taken in Washington or Moscow,” although Both administrations press so that the elections take place before addressing peace conversations. Putin does not consider the Ukrainian President, Volodimir Zelenski legitimate, to sign any agreement by having expired his mandate at the head of the country and Trump has also opted in favor of some elections as a way to facilitate an approach between Moscow and kyiv.