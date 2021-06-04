The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, assured that the country will be prepared to vaccinate foreigners who travel to Russian territory with the vaccines of its own production. In his speech at the International Economic Forum, he also announced that the first laying of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has already been completed.

Russia could become a new destination for vaccine tourism. The country’s president, Vladimir Putin, invited foreigners to travel to Russia to be vaccinated and ordered the government to “create the necessary conditions” within a month, an announcement made in his speech at the plenary session of the International Economic Forum of Saint Petesubrgo.











The Russian nation has approved four vaccines for home use, of which the most widely used is Sputnik V, which is marketed in 60 countries. It is given in two doses, with an interval of 21 days between each injection.

Putin recalled that the effectiveness of Sputnik V is 96% and, so far, “there is not a fatal case due to the use of the vaccine.” “The national pharmaceutical industry is prepared to increase production,” insisted the president.

He also added that Russia will guarantee “all domestic needs” while allowing foreigners to also obtain vaccines. “I know that, given the effectiveness of our vaccines, the demand is quite high,” he said.

Putin took the opportunity to accuse Europe of being slow to approve Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine due to a “battle for money.”

Putin reaffirms his fight against climate change

But the Russian president’s intervention at the International Economic Forum was not limited to the pandemic. Putin defended his country’s position on climate change and assured that it was a “myth” that his government was not concerned about preserving the environment.

Russia, which joined the Paris pact on climate change in 2019, is the world’s largest exporter of natural gas and the second largest exporter of oil.

During his speech, Putin justified the use of natural gas, claiming that it was clean and should be used during the transition to cleaner energy. In his speech, he added that the country planned to issue green bonds.

The first line of the Nord Stream 2 is completed

The Russian president also announced that the first laying of the Nord Stream 2 subsea gas pipeline, through which Russia will supply natural gas to Germany, has been completed. Moscow was left alone to build the project, affected by US sanctions.

“Today the pipe laying work of the first Nord Stream 2 line was completed successfully. The second line is underway,” Putin said, adding that the state-owned company “Gazprom is ready to start filling Nord Stream 2. With gas”.

According to the president’s information, all that remains is to lift the pipe from the German side and weld it from Russia, but that “the laying has been completed.” “The Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany should be completed, as the new US administration wants good relations with Europe,” he said.

Nord Stream 2 runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, is 2,460 kilometers long and will increase its natural gas pumping capacity to Germany via the Baltic Sea from 55,000 million to 110,000 million cubic meters.

Shares in Gazprom, the local oil company, rallied on the news, reaching their highest level since mid-2008, $ 74 per share.

In 2019, the United States wanted to stop the project through sanctions, considering that the gas pipeline strengthens Russia on the world stage and puts Europe at risk by making it dependent on gas from the territory led by Putin. In addition, the US power also argued that Ukraine’s energy security was exposed.

Recently, the US government waived Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO, Matthias Warning from sanctions. This decision was made prior to the meeting to be held on June 16 in Geneva between the Russian president and his counterpart Joe Biden.

People from “extremist” organizations may not be elected officials

Before the economic forum, the Russian president signed legislation prohibiting members of “extremist” organizations from running for public office. Legislation precludes running for office in the State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, or participating in other elections for periods ranging from three to five years.

This measure could affect the opposition leader Alexei Navaln, who is currently in prison and who leads one of the most active movements against the Putin government.

Russia has described ultra-right neo-Nazi groups, Islamist organizations and Jehovah’s Witnesses as “extremists” in the past.

With Reuters and EFE