Trump: I don’t understand how to interpret Putin’s words about supporting Harris

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that Joe Biden had previously been Moscow’s favorite in the American elections, but after he dropped out of the race, Russia’s “support” would go to his successor, Kamala Harris.

At the same time, Putin noted that Moscow has no right to determine the favorites for the post of the head of the United States, and “ultimately the choice is up to the American people.” He emphasized that Russia will respect the will of US citizens.

Putin recalled that former US President Donald Trump imposed a huge number of restrictions on Russia, so Moscow expects that if Harris wins, Washington will abandon such a policy.

The Russian leader also complimented Harris’ infectious laugh, which he said showed the US presidential candidate was doing well, and that there was hope that relations between Washington and Moscow could change under her leadership.

Trump has imposed more restrictions and sanctions on Russia than any president has ever imposed before. And if all is well with Ms. Harris, perhaps she will refrain from such actions. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Later, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov spoke about Harris’s laughter. According to him, before the words of the Russian head of state, everyone “waited for a signal” to express sympathy for the laughter of the Democratic presidential candidate.

Now each of us must fall in love with her laughter. Dmitry Peskov Kremlin official representative

Trump ‘Doesn’t Know’ How to Take Putin’s Harris Comments

Commenting on Putin’s words about supporting Harris in the elections, Donald Trump said that he “doesn’t know” how to relate to the Russian president’s words.

Putin came out today and supported Kamala Harris, I don’t know if I should have called him and thanked him warmly, he supported Kamala and I have this feeling that I don’t understand how to interpret this, I don’t know if he insulted me or did me a favor Donald Trump US presidential candidate

The White House did not like Putin’s statement

The US administration did not like Russian President Vladimir Putin’s comments about the US elections, White House spokesman John Kirby said.

The only people who should decide who will be the next president of the United States are the American people. And we would be very grateful if Mr. Putin would first stop talking about our elections and second, stop interfering in them. John Kirby White House Coordinator for Strategic Communications

Earlier, a YouGov poll showed that Harris’ lead over her rival Trump had narrowed to 2 percentage points in a week. According to the publication, Harris is still slightly ahead of Trump, but the gap has narrowed by 1 percentage point in a week and now stands at 2 percentage points.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5.