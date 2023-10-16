The Kremlin said that Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a phone call on Monday, that Russia is ready to help end the current escalation in the region.

The Russian presidency added, in a statement, that “Vladimir Putin informed (Netanyahu) of the steps Russia is taking to help restore the situation to normal, prevent further escalation, and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip.”

The Kremlin reported earlier today that Putin discussed the crisis with leaders of several countries.

The statement explained that the Russian President informed “the Israeli side of the basic points of the phone calls” that Putin had with the leaders.

The Russian President expressed his rejection of any form of violence against civilians.