Russian President Vladimir Putin | Photo: EFE/EPA/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday (9) the launch of a national program for the development of drone technology.

Currently Russia has been importing this technology from allies like Iran to use during the Ukraine War.

“Soon the government should launch a national project whose aim is to secure the wide exploitation potential of drones. They are the true catalyst of cutting-edge technology and are extremely important,” Putin said.

The president also asked the Strategic Initiatives Agency to create a system for training staff in the development of unmanned aviation. Putin will assess progress in these two areas in a few months.

“The experience of the special military operation shows that the use of drones has become practically widespread. Such an arsenal must be present in all units, platoons, companies and battalions,” Putin explained.

In the first months of the war, Ukrainian troops had more drones than Russians, a situation that has been reversed in recent months. On the subject, Iran denied that it is building a factory for this technology in the Russian region of Tatarstan.

“Iran does not interfere in the war in Ukraine and does not side with any of the parties,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani told the Tehran Times newspaper.

But the Government of Iran has previously contradicted itself on the Ukraine War. The country even denied supplying drones to Russia, but later admitted that it sold the devices to the Russians “before the war”.