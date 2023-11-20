Home page politics

Putin was represented by his foreign minister at the last G20 summits. Next Wednesday, the Russian President wants to take part in person again – but only virtually.

Moscow – Explaining Russia’s view of the “deeply unstable world situation” – that is the Russian President’s plan Wladimir Putin. That’s what he wants at the upcoming one G20– Summit on Wednesday (November 22nd) will not send his Foreign Minister Lavrov as usual, but will attend in person. The catch: The meeting of the 20 leading industrialized and emerging countries will only take place virtually.

Putin at the G20 summit despite demands for exclusion

Putin’s participation was announced last Sunday by Moscow state television. Russia The rulers will meet Western leaders again for a long time. After the Russian military’s attack on Ukraine, they decided on far-reaching sanctions against Russia. It is doubtful whether it will be a pleasant reunion.

After the Russian war of aggression, Western states in particular called for the Russian president to be excluded from the world political stage. There is also an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Putin. He will Abduction of Ukrainian children during the Ukraine war accused.

Putin could be arrested at the G20 summit

The virtual meeting of states was announced by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. At this point, it was not clear who would represent Russia at the meeting.

The next G20 meeting in Persona will take place in Brazil in 2024. It is doubtful that Putin will also show up there. Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva dodged the question of whether Russia’s president would be arrested if he were present. (nhi)