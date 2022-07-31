The Russian fleet will be matched in a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile “In the coming months,” Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Sunday, in full offensive in Ukraine.

The Russian fleet “is capable of inflicting a withering response on all those who decide to attack our sovereignty and freedom,” Putin assured during a naval parade in St. Petersburg (northwest), stressing that its military equipment “is constantly being improved.”

It could be of interest to you: (Russia and Ukraine cross accusations about attacking prisoners of war)

The president cited, among others, the “ultramodern Zircon hypersonic missiles that have no obstacles.”

“Their handover to the Russian armed forces will begin in the coming months,” he said.

With a maximum range of about 1,000 kilometersZircon cruise missiles belong to a family of new weapons developed by Russia that

Putin describes as “invincible”.

They have been tested since October 2020. According to Putin, the Amiral Gorchkov frigate will be the first Russian military equipment to have these missiles. He added that the ship’s deployment area would be chosen based on “Russia’s security interests.”

See also Heurtel and Thompkins went out partying and arrived in the morning The Homeland is a sacred notion for all of us, and defending it is a duty and the meaning of life for each of us.

“The Motherland is a sacred notion for all of us, and defending it is a duty and the meaning of life for each of us,” the Kremlin leader added.

Putin oversaw this Sunday the naval parade in St. Petersburg which brought together in this former imperial capital more than 40 ships and submarines and some 3,500 soldiers on the occasion of the Day of the Russian Fleet, widely celebrated throughout the country.

In Sevastopol, in Russian-annexed Crimea, the festivities were canceled after a drone attack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters left six injured. Local authorities accused “Ukrainian nationalists” of carrying out the attack, but Ukraine denied this.

St. Petersburg

AFP