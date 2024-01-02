At the turn of the year, Russia is also hitting Ukraine with a massive wave of attacks. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.
- “16 strategic bomber“: Ukrainian Air Force reports massive fire
- “Never back down”: Wladimir Putin announces “intensification” of attacks
- The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia and Ukraine as well as their allies. In particular, the information on losses of the armies involved Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.
Kiev – Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak sees Russia's threats of further attacks against Ukraine as pure boasting. The President wanted Ukraine's war goals for 2024 Volodymyr Zelensky not revealed because the preparations for Ukraine's summer offensive were revealed through leaks last year. Heavy fighting is expected again in eastern Ukraine.
Kiev reports massive rocket fire again in the Ukraine war
According to Ukrainian information, “many” rockets were fired towards Kiev during the night. The residents of the capital should definitely stay in shelters for the time being, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Tuesday morning. “Many rockets” are heading towards Kiev.
Shortly beforehand, the Air Force had already triggered air alerts across the entire country. “A total of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air. Don't ignore the air alert! Go to the shelters,” the Air Force said on the Telegram online service.
Ukraine war: Putin announces “intensification” of attacks
On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would increase attacks on military targets in Ukraine in response to Kiev's attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. The Ukrainian Air Force reported attacks by a “record number” of Russian combat drones on New Year’s Day.
Visiting a military hospital on New Year's Day, Putin announced that Russia would “intensify” its attacks on “military facilities” in Ukraine in light of the Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod. He stressed: “No crime against civilians will go unpunished.”
In his New Year's speech, Putin also assured that his country would “never” back down. Russia “hardly defended” its interests in 2023, he said. Russia, which is going through a “historic phase,” will be “even stronger” next year, he said. (with news agency material)
