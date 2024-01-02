Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Press Split

At the turn of the year, Russia is also hitting Ukraine with a massive wave of attacks. The news ticker about the Ukraine war.

Kiev – Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak sees Russia's threats of further attacks against Ukraine as pure boasting. The President wanted Ukraine's war goals for 2024 Volodymyr Zelensky not revealed because the preparations for Ukraine's summer offensive were revealed through leaks last year. Heavy fighting is expected again in eastern Ukraine.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo series

Kiev reports massive rocket fire again in the Ukraine war

According to Ukrainian information, “many” rockets were fired towards Kiev during the night. The residents of the capital should definitely stay in shelters for the time being, the Ukrainian Air Force said on Tuesday morning. “Many rockets” are heading towards Kiev.

Shortly beforehand, the Air Force had already triggered air alerts across the entire country. “A total of 16 Tu-95MS strategic bombers are in the air. Don't ignore the air alert! Go to the shelters,” the Air Force said on the Telegram online service.

Ukraine war: Putin announces “intensification” of attacks

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would increase attacks on military targets in Ukraine in response to Kiev's attack on the Russian city of Belgorod. The Ukrainian Air Force reported attacks by a “record number” of Russian combat drones on New Year’s Day.

Photo from January 1st: Putin greets Russian soldiers at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow © Gavriil Grigorov/AFP

Visiting a military hospital on New Year's Day, Putin announced that Russia would “intensify” its attacks on “military facilities” in Ukraine in light of the Ukrainian attacks on Belgorod. He stressed: “No crime against civilians will go unpunished.”

In his New Year's speech, Putin also assured that his country would “never” back down. Russia “hardly defended” its interests in 2023, he said. Russia, which is going through a “historic phase,” will be “even stronger” next year, he said. (with news agency material)