The Kremlin announced today, Monday, that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not participate in the session of the United Nations General Assembly next September, whether in person or virtual.
On Monday, the Russian authorities published a presidential decree stating that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will head the presidential delegation at this year’s session.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Putin would not make a hypothetical speech to the assembly.
The last time Putin appeared before the 75th United Nations General Assembly was in September of 2020, during which he promoted the use of the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 (Sputnik V).
