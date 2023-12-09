Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday his intention to run in the next presidential elections scheduled for March 2024.

Vladimir Putin won four presidential elections and served as prime minister for a short period.

The announcement came on the sidelines of a ceremony in the Kremlin for military personnel.

Putin said at the ceremony, “I will not hide it. I had different ideas at different times, but this is the time to make a decision,” stressing, “I will run for the position of President of the Russian Federation.”

Putin informed this decision of his decision to the Russian army officer, Lieutenant Colonel Artyom Goga, following a ceremony to award medals in the Kremlin to a number of army personnel.

The presidential elections are scheduled to be held over three days from March 15 to 17.