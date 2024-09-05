Home policy

Paula Voelkner

US election: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he would "support" the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris

Putin had announced that he would support Biden. Trump saw that as a compliment. Now the Kremlin chief wants to support Harris. The USA is taking action against Russian interference.

Moscow/Washington DC – Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the upcoming US election on Thursday (September 5) and announced that he would “support” the Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. In February, Putin had already expressed his preference for a second term for US President Joe Biden over a victory for the Republican candidate Donald Trump on Russian state television. At that time, Biden was still planned as the Democratic candidate for the 2024 US election.

Putin described Biden as “more experienced and predictable” and said: “He is a politician of the old formation.” At an economic forum in Vladivostok on Thursday, the Russian president reiterated his preference: “Our favorite was, so to speak, Mr. Biden.” Since Biden supports Harris, Russia now also wants to “support” the Democratic candidate.

Putin “supports” Harris in US election: “Trump has imposed so many sanctions against Russia”

Putin said of the vice president on Thursday: “Her laughter is so contagious.” Comparing Trump, the Republican candidate, Putin noted: “Trump has so many restrictions and Sanctions against Russia like no president before him. And if Mrs. Harris is well, she may refrain from these kinds of measures.”

Since Harris was nominated as a candidate, the Kremlin has been cautious about making public statements about the vice president. But Putin’s “foot soldiers”, like Politico reported, began attacking Harris shortly after the new candidate was announced. Since the beginning of her candidacy, “Russia’s propagandists have instigated a cacophony of rampant racism, sexism and conspiracies,” the report said.

US election: Kremlin chief shows himself to be a Biden supporter – White House reacts negatively

Putin’s announcement in February that he would support Biden came as much as a surprise, as did his now declared support for Harris. Both then and now, the US government has made accusations of Russian interference in the elections. The US accuses Moscow of influencing the 2016 and 2020 elections in Trump’s favor.

Putin’s alleged support for Biden met with resistance in the White House. “Mr. Putin should simply stay out of our elections,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the US Security Council. He also stressed that Putin knows “what this administration has done to counter Russia’s malign influence around the world.”

Russian interference in the US election campaign: USA announces measures

In view of the allegations of Russia’s interference in the election campaign The United States announced on Wednesday extensive measures to prevent Russian interference in the November elections. Russia is primarily accused of interfering through online influence campaigns. The United States plans sanctions, charges and the seizure of web domains that the Kremlin uses to spread propaganda, according to a report by the New York Times.

According to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, two Russian employees of the state broadcaster RT are among those to be charged. They are said to have used a company in the USA to distribute content. The Justice Department also plans to stop the so-called doppelgänger campaign. In this campaign, posts on social media platforms lead to fake news sites of well-known media companies and thus spread disinformation. (pav)