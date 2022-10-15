According to the Russian president, 222,000 men have been mobilized to reinforce troops fighting in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced this Friday (14.Oct.2022) that the end of recruiting reservists to fight in the Ukrainian war should end in two weeks.

According to Putin, 222,000 men were mobilized. The initial plan was for 300,000 soldiers to join the troops already in combat in the war. In an interview with journalists, the Russian president added that he did not intend to call in additional reinforcements.

“1st, the Ministry of Defense originally had a lower estimate, not 300K. Second, there are no additional plans. No proposal from the Ministry of Defense was received in this regard. In the near future, I see no need“, said Putin.

According to him, mistakes made during recruitment were caused by failure to update registration methods. The Russian president stated that the database is being modernized.

“It is only when these mobilization measures started to be taken that the quality of the registration methods becomes clear. The database is now being revised on a modern basis. It will be as authentic as possible. And its quality must be improved”declared Putin.

THE “partial mobilization” was announced on September 21. At first, the mobilization was aimed only at citizens who served in the Armed Forces and who have military experience. The measure was taken at a time when Russia lost conquered territories to Ukraine.

Putin justified the partial mobilization with alleged threats that his country would have received. He said it was necessary to protect the “sovereignty and territorial integrity, to guarantee security” of the Russians and the “people in the liberated territories”.

Shortly after the president’s announcement, the search for flights out of Russia increased. Data from Google Trends shows that the search for the term “Warn”a Russian airline ticket sales website, has grown significantly.