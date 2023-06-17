Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the first tactical nuclear weapons have arrived in Belarus, part of a process that will be completed by the end of the year.

“The first [armas nucleares táticas] were transported to Belarus. By the end of summer [no hemisfério norte], or the end of the year, this whole process will be completed. But it is a deterrent measure,” Putin said at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.

A week ago, Putin stated that the installation of tactical nuclear weapons on Belarusian territory would start from July 7 or 8.

Russian Defense Ministers, Sergey Shoigu, and Belarusian, Viktor Khrenin, signed in Minsk, at the end of May, documents that regulate the storage of non-strategic nuclear weapons in the territory of the former Soviet republic.

In March, the Kremlin leader announced an agreement with the Belarusian dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, on the installation of tactical nuclear weapons in the neighboring country, which accelerated the integration of defense policy over the past two years.

In April, Belarusian military received training in Russia on the use of special tactical ammunition for Iskander-M missiles, capable of using not only conventional weapons, but also nuclear ones.

In the same month, the training of Belarusian forces to operate Su-25 fighters, equipped to carry tactical nuclear weapons, was completed.

The Russian Defense Minister made it clear that Moscow will retain control over the warheads and the decision on their eventual use.

“Russia is not transferring nuclear weapons to the Republic of Belarus: control over them and the decision to use them remains on the Russian side”, he underlined in May, in Minsk.

The head of the Kremlin reiterated on Friday that he has stated on several occasions that nuclear weapons can only be used by Russia if there is a threat to the territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty and existence of the Russian state.

“Nuclear weapons were created to guarantee the security and existence of the Russian state. But there is no need” to resort to them, he claimed.

american response

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday called Russia’s deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus a “provocation” but urged caution and ruled out a nuclear response.

“We will continue to monitor the situation closely and cautiously. We have no reason to readjust our nuclear policy. There is no indication that Russia is preparing to use weapons,” the US diplomat told a news conference.

“President Joe Biden is committed to defending every inch of NATO territory,” he said.