The re-elected president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, gave an unusual speech to the nation on March 23 after the attack the previous day on the outskirts of Moscow that left, so far, more than 130 dead and hundreds injured. The Russian president confirmed the arrest of at least 11 individuals allegedly involved in the massacre, including four of the shooters, whom Putin accuses of having wanted to escape to Ukraine. kyiv categorically denies any responsibility.

“All the authors, organizers and those who ordered this crime will be justly and inevitably punished. Whoever they are, whoever guides them,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin this March 23, during a televised speech, where he added that his Government is prepared to cooperate with any country that has the objective of confronting “terrorism.” international”.

According to the Kremlin's account, the attackers fled the Crocus City Hall concert center in a car after the mass shooting, where they were located moments later on a highway in the Bryansk region, about 340 kilometers south of Moscow and near the border with Ukraine. Putin claims that the criminals wanted to flee to Ukrainian territory to evade the law.

“They tried to hide and headed towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the state border,” the Russian president mentioned.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) announced that there were suspicions about links between one of the attackers and an individual within the Ukrainian State, although neither said Russian organization nor the president have presented concise evidence that implicates the Kiev regime in the incident. attack, which was claimed by the jihadist group Islamic State.

Several men cover themselves with blankets as a Russian law enforcement officer stands guard near the burning Crocus City Hall concert venue. © Reuters / Maxim Shemetov

In response to Putin's accusations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky referred to his Russian counterpart and expressed that he would have waited 24 hours to address the situation with the aim of “finding a way to relate the massacre to Ukraine.”

“Putin could use the terrorists he sent to their deaths in Ukraine to stop terrorism in Russia,” Zelensky said in his virtual statement.

News in development…