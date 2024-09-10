Putin says US is increasing military presence near Russia’s borders

The United States is increasing its military presence near Russia’s borders. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Okean-2024 command and staff exercises, his words leads Kremlin press service.

The head of state noted that Washington explains this by countering the “Russian threat” and China. However, he emphasized that in this way the American side is provoking an arms race, neglecting the security of its allies.

“With its aggressive actions, the United States is seeking to achieve a tangible military advantage, thereby breaking the existing security architecture and balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region,” Putin said.

The Russian President took part in the start of the active phase of the Ocean-2024 exercises via video link. Putin said that the forces of the People’s Liberation Army of China are involved in practicing practical actions, and representatives of 15 countries have been invited as observers.