Putin: Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to strike Kursk NPP at night, IAEA informed

On the night of Thursday, August 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) attempted to strike the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). This was reported by President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on the situation in the Russian border area. Its broadcast was hosted by Telegram-Kremlin channel.

“The enemy tried to strike the nuclear power plant tonight. The International Atomic Energy Agency has been informed, they promise to come themselves and send specialists to assess the situation,” the head of state said. He expressed hope that the IAEA will fulfill its promise.

On August 18, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had begun preparing an attack on the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, which could lead to a man-made disaster in Europe. This information was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense. The department promised a tough response in the event of a provocation by Kyiv. According to their information, the Ukrainian Armed Forces wanted to accuse Moscow of self-shelling.

The Kursk NPP is located in Kurchatov on the banks of the Seim River, 40 kilometers west of Kursk and approximately 110 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. The commander of the Akhmat special forces, Apti Alaudinov, stated that the Ukrainian Armed Forces planned to seize the Kursk NPP in less than a week after invading the Kursk region.