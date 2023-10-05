Putin: The Russian Federation has successfully tested the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile

Russia has conducted the latest successful test of the Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile, President Vladimir Putin said during a speech at the Valdai Club forum. The broadcast was carried out on website forum.

According to the head of state, work on modern types of strategic weapons, which he spoke about and which he announced several years ago, has almost been completed.

“The last successful test of the Burevestnik, a global-range cruise missile with a nuclear propulsion system, has been carried out,” Putin said.

In addition, work on the Sarmat super-heavy missile has actually been completed, the president added.

The Burevestnik nuclear-powered cruise missile was first announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin in March 2018 during his address to the Federal Assembly. According to the head of state, the new weapon is “a low-flying, stealthy cruise missile carrying a nuclear warhead, with a virtually unlimited range, unpredictable flight path and the ability to bypass interception lines.”